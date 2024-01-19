The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a major socio-cultural organisation of Manipur, has said that national focus should be put on Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh regarding the increasing involvement of Kuki militants across the state.

Reacting on the Security Adviser's comments on the matter, the COCOMI said that national media should on this particular aspect of Kuldiep Singh's comment.

"COCOMI earnestly urges the national media to cover Mr. Kuldeep's critical statements, shedding light on the potential engagement of foreign mercenaries and Kuki Militants, currently in suspension of operations with the Government of India. Recognizing these factors, eight months post-violence, is crucial in understanding the root causes of Manipur's ongoing crisis and can contribute to finding lasting resolutions," said the COCOMI.

Noteworthy is that in a press briefing on January 18 at the CM Secretariat, Manipur's Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh, expressed serious concerns over the increasingly active role of Kuki militants in targeting innocent civilians and security forces across the state.

Singh revealed that a recent incident occurred in the Bishnupur area, where Kuki militants attacked three workers near Naga village, leaving them seriously injured. Despite heightened activities, security forces are on high alert and efforts are underway to tackle the situation.

Kuldiep Singh's comments came after five civilians were killed by unknown armed miscreants in a fierce attack yesterday, January 18, in two separate incidents in Manipur.

As per sources, four farmers including father and son were shot dead by armed miscreants at around 3.45 pm on January 18 at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur district. As per sources, armed miscreants came down from above Lamlai Kabui village, travelled over 2 Km to a water supply plant located in the middle of paddy fields and allegedly killed four civilians.

On the other hand, one village volunteer also lost his life during a gunfight at Kangchup in Kangpokpi district. The deceased person is identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan, 28. While at least three people were injured.

Meanwhile Singh, during yesterday evening's press conference, said the security forces are actively engaged in combing operations to address the heightened activities in and around the hills and Moreh. He said that the government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of civilians and security personnel, hoping to bring the situation under control within the next few days.