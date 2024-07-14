Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Jiribam on July 14 in the morning hours, forcing the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) relief team to abort their humanitarian mission at the Boro Begkra Relief Camp. Due to the volatile circumstances, the COCOMI team, which was in Jiribam to provide essential aid to displaced persons, had to withdraw without distributing much-needed supplies such as clothing and food.

According to sources, suspected armed militants launched an attack on Mongbang Village from the Seijang Hill Area around 9:30 AM. In response, both state and central security forces engaged in a joint operation to contain the situation. The exchange of fire resulted in the unfortunate death of one CRPF personnel, with two others from the state forces sustaining bullet injuries.

Joychandra Konthoujam, Assistant Coordinator of COCOMI, expressed disappointment over the disrupted mission, stating they were en route to Boro Bekra to assist those in the relief camp when they were compelled to retreat due to the militant attack on security personnel.

"The attack this morning underscores the urgent need for unity among elected representatives to collectively combat threats posed by groups like the Kuki militants," Konthoujam emphasized, urging political leaders to set aside differences for the greater security and stability of Manipur.

Reports indicate that yesterday evening suspected armed militants allegedly set fire to a house in Leingangpokpi, Jiribam district, followed by gunfire from Seijang village. Subsequently, a joint operation by the State Force and CRPF was initiated on the JT road, resulting in further clashes with the militants.