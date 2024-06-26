The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) is gearing up to host a public rally under the theme “Safeguarding Manipur” or “Manipur Kanba Khongchat” on June 28.

The rally is scheduled to commence at 9 am from Thao Ground Thangmeiband and will proceed towards Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. COCOMI has called upon all segments of society, including political party members, elected MLAs, ministers, bureaucrats, civil society organizations, local clubs, Meira Paibi organizations, mothers' groups, and student organizations, to participate actively in the event.

COCOMI has stated that the government of India should resolve the ongoing without compromising the territorial integrity of the state. They also urged for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Chin-Kuki Narco terrorists, who are demanding a separate administration.

COCOMI criticized the Indian government for undermining the authority of the Manipur Chief Minister and taking control of Manipur’s law and order, alleging it is a strategy to prolong violence for geopolitical interests.

In the rally slogans will raise that express the people’s determination to safeguard integrity of Manipur and reject oppressive measures by the Indian government.

They will call for an end to narco-terrorism and the removal of narco-terrorists from Manipur. Additionally, the slogans will demand the termination of the SoO agreement with narco-terrorists, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to protect Manipur’s land, and decisive actions to end the ongoing chaos.