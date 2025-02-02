The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged the central government to establish a dedicated anti-narcotics bureau in the northeastern region to combat the escalating menace of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.



In a memorandum addressed to the chief ministers of the northeastern states, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba emphasized the urgency of the situation, advocating for the official designation of the region as a "narco-terrorist emergency zone." This, according to COCOMI, would highlight the severity of the crisis and enable the mobilization of national resources to address the issue effectively.





The organization also pressed for the creation of a specialized anti-narcotics bureau that would operate transparently while coordinating with state governments and local authorities. Additionally, it called for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of influential individuals and entities in Manipur, Mizoram, and Myanmar’s Chin state in facilitating narco-terrorism activities.





Furthermore, COCOMI urged authorities to implement measures aimed at dismantling the infrastructure supporting drug smuggling and illegal arms trafficking in the region.