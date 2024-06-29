The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has challenged ministers and MLAs of Manipur to demonstrate their commitment and capabilities in safeguarding the state's integrity amidst escalating tensions. Addressing the media at a press conference today, COCOMI coordinator Thokchom Somorendro expressed deep concern over the prolonged turmoil gripping Manipur, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive measures from the government.

Somorendro highlighted the disparity in responses, lamenting that while 10 Kuki MLAs openly advocate for separate administration with support from armed groups, a significant number of 50 MLAs have remained passive, failing to vocally oppose threats to Manipur's territorial integrity. He underscored the disappointment felt by COCOMI at the absence of MLAs and ministers from a recent mass rally aimed at uniting against external pressures.

"We made a sincere appeal for all segments of society to join hands in safeguarding Manipur. It is disheartening that only two out of 50 MLAs attended the rally, despite our calls," Somorendro remarked, urging leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing the crisis.

COCOMI's resolutions from the rally included firm stances against any compromise on Manipur's territorial sanctity and called for immediate deportation of illegal immigrants, particularly highlighting concerns over narco-terrorism activities among certain groups. The committee reiterated its support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address demographic issues effectively.