Manipur: COCOMI urges people to support statewide boycott against Sangai Festival

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has intensified its opposition to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2025, urging the public to extend full support to a statewide boycott and a mass sit-in demonstration called by internally displaced persons (IDPs) on November 20.



Addressing the media at the organisation’s Lamphelpat office on November 18, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the IDP communities have strongly objected to the festival, which is scheduled to begin on November 21. He criticised the President’s Rule administration for pushing ahead with large-scale preparations “in full swing” despite the ongoing humanitarian suffering faced by thousands of displaced families.



Athouba noted that IDPs have been enduring severe hardships for over two and a half years, and organising a mega festival amid such widespread distress “goes against the collective interest and sentiment of the people.” He said the government’s insistence on celebrating the event has provoked “vehement objections” from affected communities.



Appealing to the public to stand in solidarity with the IDPs, the COCOMI convenor said that growing frustration and anger have compelled the displaced groups to stage the November 20 protest. He urged citizens across Manipur to support the boycott, saying the festival has become symbolic of the government’s “misplaced priorities.”



“It is important to expose that the Sangai Festival is not a festival for the masses, but a festival organised by the Government for the Government alone,” Athouba asserted.



COCOMI further appealed to residents in all localities to suspend their routine activities and hold protest demonstrations under the slogan “Handak Chahi gi Sangai Festival Eikhoi Saruk Yaroi” (We will not participate in this year’s Sangai Festival) on November 21, the day the event is set to commence.



The organisation reiterated that its decision to boycott the festival aims to send a strong message to the world that the people of Manipur oppose the government’s priorities during a time of prolonged crisis and displacement.