The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Class 12 Board exam results Today.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) held the Manipur 12th exam from April 12 to May 11, 2022. About 30 thousand students have appeared for the examination this year.

Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) can access their results and scorecards via the official websites manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in.

However, Manipur Class 12 examinations were cancelled in 2021. The exams were held in 2020, and approximately 86 percent of the students passed. The pass percentage in 2019 was 67.04 percent. Girls passed at a rate of 67%, while boys passed at a rate of 66%.

Meanwhile, the HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate examination results will be released soon by BOSEM, or the Board of Secondary Education Manipur. Since the class 12th results have been announced, BOSEM or Manipur HSLC results are expected to be released soon.