Manipur: Commando killed during anti-drug operation in Thoubal, two arrested

A police commando was killed after being stabbed during an anti-drug operation in Manipur's Thoubal district on Wednesday, June 4, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Head Constable Khoirom Suresh of the Thoubal Commando unit, was part of a police team conducting an operation against suspected drug-related activities at Moijing Meena Bazar Thongkhong under Thoubal Police Station limits.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 pm when security personnel attempted to apprehend a suspect allegedly linked to a drug case. During the operation, Suresh was reportedly attacked with a knife and sustained critical injuries.

He was immediately rushed to Thoubal District Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Md Naobi alias Mahil (25), a resident of Moijing Leingoijin in Thoubal district, and Salman Khan, aged about 30 years, son of Md Allauddin of Moijing Maibam Leikai in connection with the incident. Authorities said further investigations are underway and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other individuals involved.

The killing of the commando during an anti-drug operation has raised concerns over the risks faced by security personnel engaged in law enforcement activities against drug trafficking and related crimes in the state.

The incident comes amid intensified efforts by Manipur Police to curb the illegal drug trade and dismantle networks involved in narcotics-related activities across the state.