Manipur police on April 11 arrested a commando personnel, who allegedly intimidated a salesman at a pharmacy near Thoubal district hospital in Khangabok using his firearm.

As per reports, the accused identified as 37-year-old Lhunjangam Lhungdim is presently attached as 2nd IRB rifleman of Thoubal Commando.

A written complaint was lodged at the Thoubal police station by the owner of Lanchenba pharmacy, Takhellambam Ningol Bidyakumari, after the accused showed his firearm and threatened the victim.

The complainant stated that the accused commando personnel Lhunjangam Lhungdim came on a white bolero bearing registration number MN05A-5525 at the pharmacy on April 9 at around 7 pm and demanded to give him a Zapiz tablet without a doctor’s prescription but the salesman denied to give him the said tablet.

In addition, reports said that the accused forced his way into the pharmacy, took a bottle of the drug known as "Ascoril," and consumed it without permission.

The complainant continued, "He later came out of the pharmacy and took out his double barrel gun and threatened the me."

As soon as the written complaint was received, the police opened registered a case against the accused and a search operation was launched. Later, he was taken into custody along with his bolero.

After being presented to the court, he has been placed in police custody for further investigation.

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