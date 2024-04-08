The solemn remembrance service of the Battle of Kanglatongbi, also known as the Lion Box of Kanglatongbi, marked its 80th anniversary with a moving tribute to the 105 brave men of the British and Indian armies who valiantly defended their post on the night of April 6th/7th, 1944. Set against the backdrop of Manipur under British rule, this battleground bore witness to the relentless struggle during the Burma Campaign, ultimately marking a significant turning point in the larger Imphal Campaign.

Traditionally, the anniversary observance would have taken place at the Kanglatongbi battle site, adorned with a memorial honoring the fallen. However, due to the ongoing ethnic unrest gripping Manipur since May 3, 2023, the commemoration was relocated for the first time to the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA) in the UK, on April 7, 2024, at 1 pm BST.

Led by Reverend Dr. Andrew Sangster, the service commenced with the Lord's Prayer and the national anthem of the United Kingdom. A heartfelt tribute penned by Brigadier Clive Elderton CBE, former British Military Adviser to India, was eloquently delivered by Col. Terry Bern in the absence of its author. Representatives from diverse faiths offered prayers in honor of the fallen soldiers.

Personal recollections added an emotional touch to the ceremony, with Tim Vaughn, grandson of WOII Tom Ansell (REME), sharing excerpts from "The Forgotten Army." Joan Bolton-Frost, daughter of Sgt. Bernard Hargreaves, reminisced about her father's wartime experiences through moving letters.

In a solemn procession, remembrance wreaths were reverently laid at the memorial, symbolizing collective gratitude for the sacrifices made at Kanglatongbi. A moving roll call followed, meticulously reciting the names of the fallen soldiers, ensuring each was honored with dignity and respect.

Amidst the solemnity, Lance Corporal Sanjog Gurung and Founder of the Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation, Rajeshwor Yumnam, representing the Indian soldiers, echoed a message of remembrance and reflection. Yumnam highlighted the enduring impact of Manipur's geopolitical role during WWII, stressing the imperative of peace as the ultimate solution.