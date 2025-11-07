Manipur commission calls on local bodies to tackle violence against women swiftly

Local bodies and community leaders must take prompt, compassionate action when women report violence, serving as crucial first responders before cases reach higher authorities, members of the Manipur State Commission for Women emphasised during an awareness programme held at Waithou Chiru village on November 7.

The one-day programme on redressal mechanisms for offences against women, organised jointly by the Manipur State Commission for Women and the Women & Child Wing of the Tribal Youth Council Manipur, drew approximately 100 participants from Waithou Chiru and surrounding villages in Kangpokpi District.

T Chuongsin Koireng, member of the commission, addressed a critical gap in reporting. "Many women do not understand what forms of violence are and never speak up, whether due to fear, stigma, or lack of awareness," she said. "Women's safety, dignity, and equality are shared social responsibilities."

Chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang highlighted the persistent nature of violence against women. "Many women continue to face different forms of violence, be it physical, emotional, or social. Such incidents often go unreported due to fear, lack of awareness, or hesitation," she said, adding that justice and protection must begin at the family and community level.

The programme focused on educating participants about various forms of violence and crimes against women, identifying proper channels for seeking help, and understanding available support systems.

Advocate Kh Lucy, the main speaker, outlined procedures for seeking justice through local institutions. She stressed the importance of timely reporting, cooperation with village authorities, and awareness of legal rights in ensuring fair redressal. Lucy urged local bodies to handle cases sensitively and responsibly whilst encouraging the public to utilise available government and institutional support systems.

Member Secretary W Phajatombi Devi explained that the commission, a statutory body, works to uplift and empower women across the state.

Commission members Lourembam Dayabati Devi and Sk Sophia Moyon also attended, along with Momo Tantanga, president of the Tribal Youth Council Manipur, and Thoirisong Sebam Raja, chairman of Waithou Chiru Village Authority.