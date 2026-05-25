Manipur committed to strengthening police force to restore peace: CM Khemchand

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday, May 25, said the state government is committed to strengthening the police force to maintain peace and law and order in the violence-hit state, while urging people to refrain from violent protests and agitations.

Speaking at a programme organised to flag off 477 newly inducted vehicles for the Manipur Police, the chief minister said restoring peace in the state would not be possible without a strong and capable police force.

“Manipur Police personnel took a big responsibility in controlling and preventing the violence in the state and even sacrificed their lives. Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and all other security agencies also took equal responsibility in maintaining the law and order situation following the unfortunate violence in the state,” Singh said.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, in which more than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

The chief minister said the government remains committed to providing “maximum support” to strengthen the police force and improve operational capacity.

Referring to recent incidents of unrest, Singh appealed to the public not to resort to violence during protests.

“During an agitation following the killing of two children in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, there had been instances when certain youths had targeted security forces, instead of pursuing peaceful rallies and engaging in talks,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister described the induction of the vehicles as a “historic moment” for the state.

The vehicles, flagged off at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in the presence of Home Minister K Govindas Singh, MLAs and senior police officials, were procured under the police modernisation scheme.

Singh said the addition of the vehicles would significantly enhance police mobility, operational efficiency and public service delivery across the state.

“The Government of Manipur remains firmly committed to equipping the police force with modern resources and infrastructure to ensure effective policing, public safety, and the maintenance of law and order,” he added.