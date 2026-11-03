The Chingdai Area Core Committee (CACCO) has given a 24-hour ultimatum to Manipur Police, CRPF and CoBRA personnel to return civilian property and cash allegedly taken during a combing operation at S. Phailengkot village in Kangpokpi district on October 20.

The committee, which claims to represent the Chingdai area under Saikul sub-division, alleged that security personnel took away household items, livestock and cash during the operation in the early hours of October 20.

According to CACCO, the items allegedly taken included solar lamps, solar batteries, curved knives, traditional daos, power banks, mobile chargers, chickens, ducks and Rs 40,000 in cash.

Strongly condemning the alleged incident, the committee accused the personnel of using a combing operation as a cover for looting and robbery. It also questioned the failure of the commanding officer to prevent such alleged misconduct by personnel under his command.

CACCO has demanded the return of all the allegedly stolen belongings and money within 24 hours of issuing its notice, setting November 4 as the deadline.

The committee warned that failure to meet the demand would leave it with no option but to lodge an FIR against the personnel allegedly involved, their commander, and the CRPF, CoBRA and Manipur Police.

"Respect civilians' hard-earned money and property," CACCO said, holding the personnel concerned and their commanding officer accountable for the alleged incident.