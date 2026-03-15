Manipur: Complaint filed against panelist over remarks on killing of Kuki men

A formal complaint has been submitted to Kangpokpi Police Station seeking registration of an FIR against Ashang Kasar, a panellist on a television discussion programme and Advisor of the Indigenous Peoples Forum Manipur, for alleged misleading remarks on the killing of two Kuki men.

The complaint was filed by Lungoulen Guite, General Secretary of Thadou Inpi Sadar Hills, on March 15, 2026.

Guite alleged that Kasar spread false information during a discussion on Impact TV’s programme “Manung Hutna” (Episode 58: “After Meitei-Kuki, Naga-Kuki Next?”), which was aired on March 12 and later uploaded on YouTube.

According to the complaint, the remarks distorted facts surrounding the killings of Thengin Baite and Thangboimang Khongsai in Manipur’s Kamjong district. The incident has already triggered strong reactions across several hill districts, raising concerns over renewed communal tensions in the state.

Guite described the comments as “false and misleading” and said they had caused distress to the families of the victims.

The complaint further stated that such statements could inflame tensions between communities. Guite invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 196 for promoting enmity between groups and Section 353(2) for circulating misleading information through digital platforms. A link to the YouTube broadcast was submitted as supporting evidence.

The complainant has sought prompt action, a copy of the FIR, and updates on the investigation.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.