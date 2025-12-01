Manipur completes 87% of rural road projects as state pushes to meet PMGSY-III targets

Manipur has successfully completed 87 per cent of rural road projects sanctioned over 25 years under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, with authorities now working to expedite the third phase before the scheduled March 2026 completion date.

During celebrations marking the scheme's silver jubilee at Classic Grande in Imphal East on Sunday, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel praised the achievement of completing approximately 1,900 out of 2,000 sanctioned projects despite significant challenges. "With sincere effort from the concerned department and other stakeholders, 87 per cent of total sanctioned work has been completed," he said.

The state is now focused on implementing PMGSY-III, which includes 97 road projects spanning 783 kilometres at a cost of Rs 629.87 crore. Chief engineer Kh Temba Singh of the Rural Engineering Department said efforts are underway to resolve procedural matters regarding contractor qualifications ahead of the ministry's 6 March 2026 timeline.

The third phase introduces cement-treated base technology, requiring contractors to demonstrate experience in soil stabilisation techniques. The state government is engaging with the ministry to streamline the tendering process whilst maintaining quality standards.

Manipur's track record under previous phases demonstrates strong implementation capability. Between 2000 and 2021, PMGSY-I delivered 1,879 completed projects covering 10,605 kilometres, successfully connecting 652 previously inaccessible habitations. The Rs 5,272.68 crore investment transformed rural connectivity across the state.

The second phase, running from 2019 to 2021, achieved 90 per cent completion of its 58 projects worth Rs 275.21 crore, demonstrating continued momentum despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goel emphasised that all-weather road connectivity to remote areas remains essential for comprehensive development, noting that the scheme has effectively reached even the most distant habitations in the state.

Singh acknowledged that implementation faced hurdles, including the pandemic and ethnic conflict, which resulted in damage to construction equipment. However, he stressed that 89 per cent of remaining works under PMGSY-I and II are in challenging hill terrain, reflecting the programme's commitment to connecting the most difficult-to-reach areas.

The department expressed optimism about resolving the current administrative matters and maintaining Manipur's strong completion record under the rural roads programme.