Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, on December 21 accused the Manipur government of violating provisions of the Constitution by not holding the winter session of the state assembly.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress legislature party leader said, "The state government is violating the provisions and articles of the Constitution. As per the rules, three assembly sessions -- budget, autumn and winter – must be held at least once a calendar year. However, for Manipur, the winter session is yet to be summoned and held and the calendar year is almost over now."

"Memorandums have been submitted to the governor, the Speaker and the chief minister in this regard yesterday," Singh said.

“We are compelled to raise this issue because of the failure of democratic institutions to function normally. As an opposition party, we will not remain mute spectators if the government does not discharge its duties timely and responsibly,” the former chief minister added.

The Congress also referenced conventions set by the Lok Sabha, which traditionally holds three sessions annually — the Budget Session, Autumn Session, and Winter Session — with approximate timelines to ensure effective legislative functioning.

The MPCC has urged the Governor to prioritise the sanctity of democratic governance by summoning the Winter Session before the year’s end. This move, they assert, is vital for upholding the Constitution and protecting the rights and interests of the people of Manipur.