Manipur Congress alleges BJP governments ‘Silent Spectators’ over hostage crisis

The Manipur Congress on May 27 alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have remained “silent spectators” while several civilians abducted by armed groups continue to remain in captivity.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the 62nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Okram Ibobi Singh criticised both the state and central governments over the handling of the situation.

“There is no rule of law in this tiny state,” Singh alleged.

Questioning the response of authorities, the former Chief Minister said immediate action should have been taken following reports of abductions.

“What immediate steps have been taken by the state and central governments when civilians were abducted? We strongly condemn it and demand that those held hostage be rescued immediately,” Singh said.

The Congress leader referred to the reported abduction of more than 38 people by armed groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush.

According to reports, 31 people have since been released, including 12 Naga women and 16 members of the Kuki community. However, six Naga men are reportedly still being held hostage and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, a Kuki civil society organisation claimed that 14 people from the Kuki community continue to remain in captivity.

Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh had earlier said talks were underway and security forces were conducting operations to secure the release of those still missing.

Police have also apprehended four suspects from Kangpokpi district in connection with the reported abduction of six Naga civilians.

Targeting the BJP politically, Ibobi Singh alleged that the party remains focused on elections rather than addressing public concerns.

“They are not concerned about the future of the country,” Singh alleged while criticising the government’s approach to the crisis.

Manipur has continued to witness ethnic tensions and security challenges since violence broke out in the state in 2023, leading to repeated concerns over law and order and civilian safety.