IMPHAL: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has alleged that an amount of Rs 800 crore have been misappropriated under the Public Works Department (PWD) in the state, urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up a suo-motu case and investigate the case in the interest of the public.

On Tuesday, MPCC working president K Meghachandra alleged that the present government has failed to take up developmental works marked for this financial year before the imposition of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Works to be done under plan money worth Rs 500 crore and non-plan money costing Rs 300 crore approved by the department has not been taken up yet, he said. The total amount was earmarked during the Manipur Assembly session with an objective to bring developmental infrastructure in all the constituencies of the state, Meghachandra said.

He suggested that the interest of general public, CBI should take up suo-motu about the misuse of large amount of fund.

Meghachandra also pointed that the PWD department couldn’t clear the liability for the last two years except some people who are close to the ruling party and that work orders in the previous one year weren’t issued either.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Department, Government of Manipur, Thongam Biswajit today slammed the allegation by Congress MLA K. Meghachandra about misappropriation of Rs. 800 crore in the Public Works Department during 2021-2022.

He has been quoted as saying: "There is no allocation of Rs. 800 crore for the financial year 2021-2022, it seems that the Congress MLA Meghachandra seems to lack the knowledge of the Budget estimate which had been handed over to him during state assembly session."

Biswajit said that the Congress MLA K. Meghachandra seems to be ignorant of the PWD Budget Estimate. He said that the total budget estimate for 2021-22 is Rs. 754.0036 crore under 6 (six) different heads (MH: 2059, MH: 2216, MH:3054, MH: 4059, MH: 4216 and MH 5054. But due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the budget estimate was restricted by 40% for the minor works and 60% for the major works. Because of this the available budget with the PWD is Rs. 631.81 crore and the up to date expenditure is Rs. 363.39 crore.

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