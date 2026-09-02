Manipur Congress blames BJP-led govt for worsening Kuki-Naga tensions in hill districts

The Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SH-DCC) on September 2 accused the BJP-led Manipur government of failing to contain the prolonged ethnic conflict in the state, alleging that political differences among senior leaders were further aggravating tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in parts of Kangpokpi, Senapati and Noney districts, the Congress body said the Kuki and Naga communities had traditionally maintained cordial relations and shared their everyday hardships despite the wider conflict in Manipur.

However, the SH-DCC alleged that the situation had worsened due to what it described as the “continuous and total failure” of the government to contain the violence that began on May 3, 2023.

The Congress committee claimed that the breakdown of trust and harmony had created fear and insecurity among villagers, particularly in “neglected and unguarded” border areas, where houses and villages had allegedly been burnt and civilians killed.

The SH-DCC also accused the two Deputy Chief Ministers of engaging in a blame game instead of working together to address the crisis.

“Rather than coming together in finding a solution to the crisis, both are engaged in calling names and finger pointing just to avoid and run away from their responsibilities and accountability,” it alleged.

The Congress body said the differences between the two leaders reflected shortcomings in governance and crisis management, and urged them to engage in concrete dialogue and reconciliation instead of seeking political mileage from the prevailing situation.

Calling for an impartial approach towards both communities, the SH-DCC said peace could not be restored through “mere rhetoric or administrative formalities” and demanded political will and transparent governance.

It sought immediate steps to contain violence and restore peace and normalcy in affected areas, along with equal protection for all communities. It also called for firm and impartial action against individuals or groups involved in promoting violence, hatred and communal disharmony.

The SH-DCC further demanded the immediate initiation of an inclusive peace dialogue involving political representatives and community leaders from the Kuki and Naga communities.

According to the Congress body, it has already conveyed the proposal to the Kangpokpi district administration, arguing that such a dialogue could help rebuild trust, mutual respect and social cohesion between the two communities.

The committee also appealed to church leaders, civil society organisations, women's groups, youth leaders and student bodies from both communities to play a constructive role in promoting reconciliation and countering misinformation and divisive narratives.

Urging people, particularly in Kangpokpi and Senapati, to reject violence and hatred, the SH-DCC said the younger generation deserved the opportunity to live peacefully and build their future.

The Congress body also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in recent violence and reiterated its support for efforts to restore lasting peace and communal harmony.

“Give Peace a Chance,” the statement said.