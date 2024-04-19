In response to violence and intimidation targeting polling agents affiliated with the Congress Party, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate, expressed deep concern over the unsettling turn of events in today's elections. Akoijam condemned the unprecedented level of aggression and disruption that marred the electoral process, labeling it as an aberration in the political annals of Manipur.

Expressing his dismay, Akoijam lamented the distressing scenes of chaos and fear witnessed during the polling activities. He highlighted the gravity of the situation stating that such brazen acts of hostility pose a significant threat to the integrity of the electoral process and democratic principles.

"These attacks and threats against our polling agents are not just an assault on individuals but an affront to the very foundation of democracy," said Akoijam.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur unit of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) strongly denounced the widespread incidents of threats and intimidation that occurred at numerous polling stations across both the inner and outer regions.

In response, the unit has formally submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India, urging for a re-poll to be conducted in 47 affected polling stations. Specifically, these include 36 polling stations within the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 11 polling stations in the outer Manipur area.

During a press conference held at Manipur Bhawan, Keisham a Meghachandra, representing the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, provided detailed insights into the issues highlighted by the INDIA bloc. He elaborated on the observations made regarding the electoral proceedings conducted today, emphasizing the necessity of addressing these concerns through appropriate measures.