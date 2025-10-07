Manipur Congress chief condemns attack on CJI, demands action

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, on October 7, strongly condemned Monday’s attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, calling for a full investigation and swift action against those responsible.

A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings but was stopped by alert security personnel, raising concerns over security protocols in the judiciary.

Keisham described the incident as “shocking” and said it reflects a “complete breakdown of law and order under the BJP government.” He added, “When even the head of the judiciary is not safe, it exposes the deep crisis of governance and growing intolerance in the country.”

The Wangkhem MLA emphasised the judiciary’s role as the “conscience of the democracy,” warning that “any attack on it is an attack on the very soul of our republic.” He reiterated the demand for a thorough investigation and immediate action, stating, “Congress stands firmly with the judiciary and the people of India in defending the rule of law and constitutional values.”

Authorities have yet to release details on the steps being taken to address the breach, but the incident has sparked widespread concern over judicial security. (With inputs from PTI)