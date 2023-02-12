Former Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh strongly condemned recent bomb attacked at office of MPCC and gun attacked at the resident of its vice president (VP) Hareshwar Goswami on intervening night of February 11 and February 12.

Addressing media in a press conference held on February 12 at resident of MPCC VP, Hareshwar Goswami located at Wangkhei Konsam Leikai Imphal East, Ibobi who is also leader of opposition leader, said that different form of attacked has been facing just in intervening night of February 11 and February 12 to Congress Party of Manipur.

On the said day, some unknown miscreants had hurled petrol bomb and burn down waste material outside the gate of MPCC. Not only this, some unknown miscreants had fired gun for several rounds at the residence of MPCC VP Hareshwar Goswami.

"We highly suspected that the attacked was done just for expressing few words or opinion in television discussion on any burning issues. There is a need of proper investigation to find out the real culprit/culprits" he expressed while indirectly referring to the present BJP government. The incident of threaten and attacked is getting rampant with the advent of this government.

He said that real meaning of democracy is diluted in the state of Manipur. Observing this present disturbing political scenario of the state, it is highly questionable whether for how long democratic form of government would last in the state of Manipur.

"People hesitated to express their views and opinions in fear of present government as they are always ready to take action upon anybody who are against them. This proves that freedom of speech and expression is curtailed," he condemned and stated that this dictatorship type of government wouldn't last for long in the state.