Manipur Congress condemns bomb attack on CLP leader Meghachandra, questions CM’s Leimakhong visit

The Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SH-DCC) has strongly condemned the alleged bomb attack on Manipur Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and former Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, calling it an attack on democratic values and constitutional principles.

In a statement issued on September 4, the SH-DCC said the alleged attack took place at around 8.30 pm on Thursday at Meghachandra’s residence and expressed concern over the safety of political leaders and their families amid the ongoing crisis in the state.

The Congress body said the five Congress MLAs, including the CLP leader, have been making efforts inside and outside the Assembly to raise issues concerning people and work towards peace and harmony.

The SH-DCC accused the BJP-led state government of failing to maintain law and order and protect citizens and political leaders. It demanded immediate and stringent action against those responsible and said such incidents must not be allowed to recur.

“Democracy cannot function under fear and intimidation,” the party body said, asserting that Congress would continue to stand for justice, democracy, peace and constitutional rights.

The SH-DCC also questioned Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s visit to the Leimakhong area on Friday, along with Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen.

The Congress organisation alleged that the chief minister and the local MLA had not been visible in the area when residents were facing severe hardships during the crisis. It questioned why they had chosen to visit the area when the situation was gradually returning to normalcy through the efforts of local leaders and residents.

The SH-DCC alleged that the visit could be aimed at gaining political mileage ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, while stressing that the sufferings of ordinary people should not be used for political purposes.

The Congress body said it would continue to raise issues affecting people irrespective of caste, creed or region and would oppose any attempt to “manipulate the pains and sufferings” of the public.

“Condemn violence, demand accountability, and defend democracy,” the SH-DCC said.