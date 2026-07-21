Manipur Congress condemns Rahul Gandhi's detention, says 'voice of youth cannot be silenced'

Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on July 21 strongly condemned the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, describing him as the voice of India's youth, students, farmers, workers and marginalised communities.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition leaders were detained by Delhi Police after staging a dharna demanding the Prime Minister's resignation.

The protest prompted Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to visit the protest site and hold discussions with the opposition leaders in an attempt to persuade them to end the demonstration. However, the talks remained inconclusive, following which police removed and detained the protesting leaders.

Reacting to the development, Meghachandra, in a post on X, said, "Rahul Gandhi is the voice of India's youth, students, farmers, workers, and the marginalised. Attempts to suppress democratic dissent and silence opposition leaders strike at the very foundations of our democracy."

He further asserted that India's democracy thrives on debate, accountability and the freedom to speak truth to power.

"The people of India will continue to stand against every attempt to undermine these democratic values," the Manipur CLP leader said.

The Congress has accused the Centre of stifling democratic dissent, while the government has not issued a detailed response to Meghachandra's remarks.