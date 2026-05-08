Manipur Congress condemns reported attacks on border villages, seeks government intervention

Senior leaders of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee on May 8, condemned the reported attacks on border villages in Manipur and urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilians.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan, former Chief Minister and MPCC president Okram Ibobi Singh, along with other senior party leaders, alleged that Kuki militants from Myanmar were involved in attacks on villages located along the international border.

The Congress leaders alleged that the attacks involved incidents of arson, destruction of houses, and the abduction of civilians, raising concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the border areas.

They accused the government of failing to provide adequate security to residents of vulnerable border villages and demanded immediate intervention to prevent further violence.

The party also called for strengthening security measures in the affected areas and ensuring the protection of civilians living along the border.