Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly condemned the state government over re-extending the service period of Manipur chief secretary Rajesh Kumar for another six months.

The committee demanded state government to reconsider the move of the state as it will demoralise many competent government officials.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, BT Road Imphal on December 30, senior spokesperson of MPCC, Bhupenda Ningomba said that further extending the service period of chief secretary for another six months is gross violation of office memorandum issued by ministry of Personal, Public, Grievances and Pensions, department of Personnel and Training, government of India. This memorandum doesn’t mention about granting service extension of chief secretary.

Besides this, state government had already resolved in cabinet meeting on April 3, 2017 that any retired government officials are not allowed to continue their service, he said.

He continued and further said that at present Manipur has two additional chief secretaries joined in same year as Rajesh Kumar of 1988 IAS cadre of Manipur.

Despite having competent and deserving officials and continuously extending period of present chief secretary again and again is unfortunate. The state government should reconsider and revoke this order as it will demotivate many officials. Apart from this, this kind of decision directly or indirectly promotes corruption in the state.

“Extending service period of chief secretary post again and again is just like providing financial and signatory authority to withdraw the funds of the state,” he added while stating that extension of tenure of the highest post of the state government will misgovern the administrative system. The state will become corruption capital of India if such kind of gross violation of service rules continues for longer period.

It may be mentioned that Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the chief secretary of Manipur succeeding J Suresh Babu on July 31, 2020, and his retirement was due on June 30, 2022. But as per the order issued by the Governor of Manipur, his service as the chief secretary was extended for another six months.

With recent order of another six months extension, Rajesh Kumar will hold the post of chief secretary of Manipur till June 31, 2023.