Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in Manipur and evaluate its extent.

"Congress President has constituted the following Fact-Finding team to visit Manipur, to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in the state and evaluate its extent, in coordination with the AICC Incharge of Manipur, PCC President and CLP Leader, with immediate effect," stated the press release.

AICC General Secretary MP Mukul Wasnik, former MP Ajoy Kumar and party MLA Sudip Roy Barman are part of the fact-finding team.

The team has been asked to submit the report to the Congress president as the earliest.

Also Watch: Manipur Congress Party questions evacuation inability of stranded people in safe place

Manipur Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh along with other party leaders had called on the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and apprised him of the situation in the northeastern state.

Earlier, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) raised concerns over the inability of the state government to evacuate stranded people to safer places, despite receiving security support from central forces. The present communal tension has been ongoing for almost six days, and the MPCC is questioning why the state government has not taken action to help those who are affected.

Speaking at a press conference held at Congress Bhawan on May 8, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh attributed the present tension to the failure of the home department. Singh stated that the unfortunate incident, which has claimed several lives and damaged many properties, could have been avoided if the state government had intervened at the right time.

Singh pointed out that the state government has deployed over 35,000 security forces, and an additional 14,000 central forces have been deployed to control the situation. Despite this, the state government has failed to evacuate stranded people to safer places, which is very unfortunate.

"People of both communities who got stuck in relief camps are suffering because of inadequate relief materials and eatable items," Singh said. "The state government should prioritize the shifting of people taking relief in hotspot places like Moreh, Churachandpur in safe zones."