President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Keisham Meghachandra Singh on September 15 criticised the ruling Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Manipur government. Addressing a press conference held at the Congress Bhawan, the congress leader questioned their decision to leave for Delhi in search of a solution to the ongoing crisis, labeling it as a futile visit.

Singh remarked that the departure of ruling MLAs to Delhi in an attempt to find an amicable solution to the ongoing crisis would likely yield no fruitful results. He expressed disappointment in the absence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during this critical time, calling it unfortunate and questionable.

According to Singh, many of the MLAs in the ruling government had previously visited Delhi a few months ago when the crisis first unfolded, with the intention of meeting central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regrettably, they were unable to secure a meeting with the Prime Minister during that visit. Singh argued that this new visit to Delhi by the MLAs would likely be similarly unproductive, likening it to "putting old wine in a new bottle."

Singh emphasized the necessity of the Chief Minister's presence during meetings with central leaders, particularly given the seriousness of the ongoing crisis. He suggested that instead of rushing to Delhi and seeking support from the central government, the state government should also make efforts to engage with all political parties and legislators within the state. He proposed the convening of a special session with the mandatory attendance of all MLAs, believing that such an initiative could contribute to a resolution of the crisis without adversely affecting any communities.

Regarding the removal of Assam Rifles from the state, Singh noted that the crisis had persisted for over four months, leading to various experiences related to the actions of Assam Rifles. He urged the state government to take a formal cabinet decision and approach central leaders if they were willing to remove the force from the state. Singh stressed that mere condemnation in the media would not lead to a solution.

It is worth mentioning that a significant number of ruling party MLAs had traveled to Delhi with the aim of meeting central leaders to address the ongoing crisis.