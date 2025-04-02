The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has demanded that the delimitation process be conducted only after proper verification and authentication of census data. Speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, B.T. Road, Imphal, MPCC Vice President and Chief Spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami raised concerns over the reliance on the 2001 Census for the ongoing delimitation exercise.

Delimitation is the process of readjusting the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies based on census data. Historically, India has conducted delimitations following the 1951, 1961, 1971, and 2001 censuses, with commissions formed in 1952, 1963, 1972, and 2002, respectively.

Currently, the delimitation process is based on the 2001 Census, following the enactment of the Delimitation Commission Act, 2002, later amended in 2003 and 2008. However, the 2021 Census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors and has now been extended to 2026. As per the 84th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2001, the next delimitation should be conducted after the first post-2026 Census, i.e., the 2031 Census.

The 2001 Census in Manipur faced serious concerns due to irregular and disproportionate population growth in certain sub-divisions. Following protests by civil society organizations, political parties, and the public, the Government of India issued an order on February 8, 2008, deferring delimitation in Manipur until further notice. This decision was formalized under Gazette Notification No. 190, citing issues raised in Writ Petition (PIL) No. 16 of 2005 and related cases.

The Supreme Court of India later heard challenges to this deferment under Writ Petition (Civil) No. 296 of 2008 and dismissed most related cases on August 21, 2014. The court upheld the February 8, 2008 notification, stating that the issue did not merit further examination.

The Manipur Congress has made it clear that delimitation should be conducted only after the completion and proper verification of the 2021 Census, which is now extended to 2026. The party firmly opposes any delimitation based on the 2001 Census, citing its inaccuracies and lack of authenticity.

MPCC reiterated its stance that without accurate population data, any delimitation exercise would be flawed and could lead to significant political and administrative imbalances in Manipur.