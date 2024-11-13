The Congress Legislature Party in Manipur submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding immediate intervention for the safe release of three women and three children abducted from Jiribam district.

Expressing concern over the recent surge in violence in Jiribam, the legislators urged the Governor to help bring an end to the ongoing 18-month turmoil in the state.

In the memorandum submitted on November 13, opposition members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, affiliated with the Indian National Congress, highlighted the recent violent events in Jiribam District, which have exacerbated the state’s ongoing humanitarian crisis.

According to the memorandum, the abduction of three women and three children — including a baby — has left their families in distress, with no information on their whereabouts for over 48 hours.

The legislators made an urgent plea for the Governor’s intervention to secure the hostages' safe release and called for stronger measures to protect civilians, particularly vulnerable groups such as elderly people, women, and children.

The memorandum expressed frustration over the government’s perceived failure to uphold its responsibilities, noting that despite numerous appeals, violence, bombings, and attacks continue unabated across Manipur, leaving many villages destroyed and lives lost.

The Congress members expressed disappointment with both the state and Central governments, emphasising a perceived lack of commitment from the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry in resolving the crisis.

They criticised Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s administration for its inability to maintain law and order, citing a failure to safeguard citizens' lives and properties since May 2023.

At this critical juncture, the Congress Legislature Party appealed to the Governor for immediate action, urging efforts to secure the hostages' safe release and to restore peace to the region in the interest of the people of Manipur and the country.