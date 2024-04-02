The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has submitted an application to the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, and the Election Commission of India (ECI), New Delhi, urging for legal action against alleged violators of the Model Code of Conduct.

Led by Malemkhomba Salam, Chairman of MPCC Social Media, and Advocate Rabi Khan, Vice Chairman of the Legal Department of MPCC, the committee highlighted instances of purported violations in various government notifications and advertisements.

The application specifically references notifications regarding the recruitment of 1140 pre-primary teachers and the advertising of beneficiary schemes, including the "Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme" for women and the Prime Minister Awaj Yojana (G).

According to the application, these notifications were issued despite the existence of the Election Model Code of Conduct, which was put in place for the 18th Lok Sabha Election-2024. The MPCC alleges that the publication of these notifications during the MCC period constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The application further points out that these notifications have been widely circulated on social media platforms, raising concerns about their potential impact on the electoral process.

In light of these violations, the MPCC has urged the electoral authorities to take appropriate legal action against the individuals responsible for issuing the notifications. They emphasize the need for justice to be served in accordance with the law.