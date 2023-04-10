A team of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the government of Manipur at its office on April 10 demanding to rectify duplicate voters found in the electoral roll of 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur.

Addressing the media after submitting a memorandum to joint CEO, Nongmeikapam Ramananda, chairman of the legal department, MPCC, S Shyamcharan Singh said that the total number of voters enrolled in the state is around 20,56,000 voters. But around 1,33,000 voters are found to be duplicates as there is an entry of a similar photo of the same person. Taking the instance unfortunate and a matter of serious concern, they had submitted a memorandum to the CEO for rectification of duplicate voters.

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He continued and said that the joint CEO in their meeting had informed them that the process for cancellation of duplicate was started. So far as many as 50,000 voters had deleted from the electoral list. They had assured to complete the cancellation process of remaining duplicate voters soon. But MPCC has to observe their verbal commitment.

It may be mentioned that number of duplicate voters found in Imphal East is 6,149; Imphal West is 5,603; Bishnupur is 2,643; Thoubal is 5,053; Jiribam is 266; Chandel is 14,432; Ukhrul is 12,031; Kangpokpi is 8,222; Senapati is 40,951; Tamenglong is 14,034 and Churachandpur is 24,159.