Manipur Congress leaders urged the state government to withdraw the resolution objecting to the proposal made under Hill Area Committee Resolution 59, which called for the formation of an interim committee for each Autonomous District Council (ADC).

Addressing the media at Congress Bhawan on October 18, leaders Samuel Jendai and Victor Keishing criticised the government's failure to hold Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections for the past four years and further denounced Hill Area Committee Resolution 59.

Condemning the committee formation, Jendai urged the state to withdraw the same and conduct ADC elections. He said, “There is a need for timely district council elections to uphold democratic principles as it has been four years that election has not been held. But on contrary to it, passing a proposal for formation of the committee consisting 20 members under Hill Area Committee Resolution 59 is very unfortunate.”

While claiming BJP government an “anti-tribal” and “anti-hill” for failing to hold the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections for the past four years, he said that there are six autonomous district councils in Manipur, further claiming that postponing the polls has raised significant concerns among tribal leaders.

He explained that the Hill Area Committee, now mostly composed of tribal members, originated as a standing committee when Manipur was a territorial council. With Manipur’s statehood, it became a body overseeing local governance, particularly elections and administration.

Jendai highlighted that, according to the District Council Act of 1971, elections are mandated every five years, with a possible one-year extension. However, it has now been over four years without any district council elections, despite various decisions being made.

Victor Keishing highlighted the importance of grassroots democracy, arguing that robust democratic principles must begin at the local level to ensure the strength of governance at higher levels. Keishing condemned the resolution and called for both district council and panchayat elections to be conducted promptly.

It may be mentioned that under Hill Area Committee Resolution 59, it is proposed that, in the absence of elections, a 20-member interim committee be formed for each Autonomous District Council (ADC). This committee would include 18 elected members from former ADC members, local self-government experts, eminent persons, and intellectuals, along with two government nominees from each district.