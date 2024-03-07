Strongly denouncing the alleged inability to disclose details of Electoral Bonds Purchased by the State Bank of India, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC) claimed that it is an act to conceal the BJP’s financial irregularities, financial scam and source of black money.

In a press conference held today at Congress Bhawan, the senior spokesperson of MPCC, Ningombam Bhupenda Meitei said that the constitution bench of five judges of the Supreme Court of India gave a judgement on February 15 with respect to striking down the Electoral Bonds’ Scheme. The court stated this scheme introduced by the BJP government in the centre in 2017 in the finance bill 2017 as unconstitutional.

He continued and further informed that in para 219 (b), (c) and (d) of the said judgement had directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to submit details of Electoral Bonds purchased between April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 6. Not only this, the order also directed to submit the details of political parties who have received contributions through Electoral Bonds between April 12, 2019 till date to ECI by March 6, 2024.



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But on March 4, the SBI filed an application to the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the submission date till June 30, 2024, he added and expressed his strong objection stating that in the meantime Association for Democratic Reforms has filed a contempt petition against SBI for non-compliance with the Supreme Court to disclose the details of Electoral Bonds. The contempt petition was filed today.

He claimed that the ruling BJP being the primary beneficiaries of the Electoral Bond Scheme face discomfort after the Supreme Court’s decision. Political Parties collectively received over Rs 12,000 crores since the electoral bond scheme was introduced in 2017. Out of this total amount, the BJP alone received Rs 6566 crores which is constituting 56 per cent of the total Electoral Bonds.

With the fear of potential exposure of its ties with corporates, the Modi government appears to pressurise SBI not to share the said information, he stated while explaining the reason of seeking the extension of the submission period by SBI.

“This deliberate delay is questionable as the country’s largest and fully computerised bank should not need months to provide information about Electoral Bonds. This delay is an indication to suggest that SBI is being used to conceal the BJP’s financial irregularities, financial scam and true source of black money,” he claimed and urged Modi government should honour the Supreme Court’s verdict and SBI must disclose the details of electoral bonds before ensuing Lok Sabha Election.