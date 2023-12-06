The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today expressed deep sorrow and condemnation against brutal killing of 13 Meitei youth. The party questioned to government of India and state government for their failure to end seven months old crisis.

Strongly condemning the government of India for their inactiveness to end the seven month old crisis of Manipur, President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) K. Meghachandra has expressed skepticism that for how long the people of Manipur will continue to suffer due to conflict which is more likely to be a genocidal mission.

Addressing media during press conference held at Congress Bhavan today, K. Meghachandra said that Prime Minister Narendra or Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t utter single words to brutal killings of 13 (thirteen) Youths of Manipur at a place which is in the close proximity of Assam Rifle Post in Tengnoupal District on December 4. They strongly condemned their silence and remain as mute spectators when people are killed in such a brutal manner.

As if the silence speaks a volume, people now felt that some hidden political agenda must be there in connection with present crisis, he added.

He said, “If this continues how long we are going to live as a bonafide citizen of India inside the territory of India”.

He said that MPCC and also the AICC strongly condemn the brutal killing of 13 unarmed youths at a place which is in the close proximity of Assam Rifles post.

The state congress leader said that when people suffer due to cyclone at Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, Prime Minister Modi through various social media medium including the ‘X’ share his pains even at midnight immediately. But when 13 unarmed youths were tied and brutally murdered at Tengnoupal district no words has been expressed from leaders or either of the state government including the Chief Minister and the central government, he added.

He said that Congress Party the AICC president and MPs and others have condoled the brutal murder as well as the pains and sorrow of the people of Manipur which is still continuing even after 7 months.

“When are these governments both at centre and state will stop this violence of mass killings which is more like a genocide mission”, Meghachandra asked.

On the other hand, K. Meghachandra said that Internet ban in Manipur was lifted after around 7 months by the government to take political mileage and not for the interest of the people. The MPCC president said that internet ban was lifted on the day of the declaration of state Assembly Election results of four state at which BJP win in 3 state with absolute majority.

While urging the three MPs from the state to put up the grievances of the people due to the ongoing crisis during the upcoming parliament session, Meghachandra also claimed that India is playing double game in the Myanmar violence that is giving impact to Manipur and other neighbouring states of India.