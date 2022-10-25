The Congress has sought the disqualification of five JD-U MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

In this regard, on October 24, the party filed a disqualification petition in the Manipur Assembly tribunal against the five Janata Dal-United MLAs.

The disqualification petition was filed by state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bhupenda Meitei.

Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit earlier said that Speaker Thockchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs with the saffron party legislature under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP’s President J P Nadda earlier felicitated the 5 JD-U MLAs namely Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur) in Imphal and New Delhi, respectively.

In the last Assembly election, the JD-U had fielded 38 candidates against the BJP and won six seats in the 60-member-assembly. However, as the results of the election were announced, these MLAs extended their support to the BJP government headed by Biren Singh.

With this merger, the BJP's number increased to 37 in the house.