Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on November 19 questioned whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's three-day visit to the violence-hit state would translate into any concrete steps towards restoring peace, saying people need action rather than assurances.

Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on Wednesday afternoon for a visit from November 18 to 20. During his stay, he is scheduled to review the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) organisational activities and social initiatives in the state, besides assessing programmes being undertaken as part of the organisation's ongoing centenary celebrations, an RSS functionary said.

Reacting to the visit, Singh said Manipur needed more than organisational meetings at a time when thousands of people continue to face the consequences of prolonged ethnic violence.

"Manipur needs peace, not just organisational meetings. The visit of RSS chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat to Manipur from 18–20 November raises serious questions about the continuing crisis in our state," he said in a social media post.

The Congress leader pointed to the loss of lives, displacement of families, destruction of homes and livelihoods, and the widening divisions among communities since the outbreak of violence in May 2023.

He questioned whether Bhagwat would engage directly with displaced families and communities affected by the violence and whether his visit would lead to a concrete plan for rebuilding trust and promoting reconciliation among the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities.

Singh also sought clarity on whether the RSS leadership would address the role of the BJP-led political establishment in the prolonged crisis.

"Organisational reviews and centenary celebrations may be part of the RSS' internal agenda, but the suffering of the people of Manipur cannot be relegated to the background," he said.

Emphasising the need for tangible outcomes, Singh said the state could not afford another round of assurances.

"Manipur does not need another round of assurances. The state needs lasting peace, security, rehabilitation, accountability and a credible political roadmap," he said.

He added that thousands of families continued to remain displaced, with homes abandoned, livelihoods destroyed and communities living amid fear and uncertainty.

The Congress CLP leader further said that if the RSS leadership had influence over the BJP establishment, people had every right to expect that it would use that influence to push for meaningful action towards peace, reconciliation and restoration of normalcy.

The ethnic violence that erupted between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in May 2023 has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.

Separately, clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in the hill districts have claimed at least 50 lives since February this year, adding to the state's continuing security challenges.