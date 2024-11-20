Senior Congress leaders in Manipur have called for immediate disciplinary action against former Union Minister P Chidambaram over his recent post on social media platform X regarding the ongoing Manipur crisis.

In an emergency meeting held at Babupara, Imphal, Congress Legislature Party members, CWC members, and former MPCC presidents unanimously condemned Chidambaram's post, calling it "highly inappropriate" given the sensitive situation in the state.

The leaders submitted a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging prompt action and demanding the immediate deletion of the controversial post. They emphasised that the language and sentiments expressed in Chidambaram's social media statement were particularly concerning given the current climate of public grief and heightened tensions in Manipur.

"Congress Party always stands for the unity and territorial integrity of the State of Manipur," the letter stated, highlighting the party's position on the ongoing crisis.

The meeting, which began at 9:00 am, brought together various senior party figures, including former party ministers and PCC members, reflecting the urgency of the matter within the state's Congress leadership.