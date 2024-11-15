Manipur Congress leader and MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has raised concerns over the recent imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in areas under six police stations in Manipur.

According to the Congress MP, this marks the first time the Central Government has imposed AFSPA in the state, a move that has sparked significant attention. Historically, the state government had been responsible for such decisions.

"Even though this is the first time that the Government of India has taken this step to impose AFSPA by itself (following the amendment in 1972, the power to impose AFSPA has been concurrently given to the State as well as the Central Governments), the last few cases of impositions were carried out rather surreptitiously and/or extra-constitutionally by the Union Government (insofar as the decision on the imposition were taken/announced publicly by the Union Home Minister before the state government formally issued the notification later after the CM publicly thanked the Home Minister for the decision). This time around, that veil covering the surreptitious/extra-constitutional control over the State Government by the Union Government has been discarded as it has chosen to impose AFSPA by itself in areas under six police stations in the state," wrote the Congress MP.



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The imposition comes amid ongoing turmoil in Manipur, which began in May 2023.

The Central Government's decision, according to a Gazetted notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 14 November 2024, aims to conduct coordinated operations to maintain security and address insurgent activities.

The situation remains complex, with areas under AFSPA imposed by both state and central authorities, creating a unique scenario in Manipur.

The effectiveness of this latest imposition is questioned, as previous measures have not succeeded in restoring peace.

Akoijam emphasizes the need for sincere political will to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the state.