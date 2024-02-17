Manipur Congress on February 17 slammed the BJP government for allegedly making false promises since PM Modi came into power.

Further AICC secretary Ranjit Mukherjee asserted that Congress will provide a legal guarantee for MSP after INDIA forms govt at center.

The Congress party announced in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, a promise to provide a legal guarantee for MSP for various crops, a longstanding demand of farmers across India.

This promise was also made in the party's resolution on Agriculture during its Raipur Session.

The party assured farmers that this will be the first task of the Indian government when it assumes office after the 2024 General Elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi, despite promises made before the 2014 elections, have not implemented the MSP based on the recommendations of late MS Swaminathan, who was recently awarded the Bharat Ratna by the BJP government.



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The BJP government recently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India stating that providing MSP based on actual input cost plus 50 per cent was not feasible.

Despite promises made during farmers' protests two years ago, the government has not taken action.

Farmers attempting to march to the national capital in protest have been prevented by the police. The BJP government's actions, including creating physical barriers on national highways and causing petrol pumps to run dry, have been criticized.

The BJP government is also accused of not fulfilling various promises made during the 2014 General Elections, including the creation of jobs, the return of black money, and doubling farmers' income.

The introduction of the Agnipath scheme, which appoints soldiers on a contract basis, has been criticized. The debt of India has tripled in the last ten years. The Income Tax Department's recent freezing of Congress party's bank accounts due to a demand of Rs 135 Crores is seen as an attack on electoral democracy.

The Congress party reiterates its commitment to ensuring the MSP when it comes to power.

The ongoing unrest in Manipur, with no resolution from the Modi government, is criticized, and the control of the Modi government over the media narrative is highlighted.

The Congress party asserts that the countdown to the end of 'Anyaaykaal' has begun.