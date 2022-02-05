IMPHAL: Congress party in Manipur promised to urge the government of India to repeal Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) adding that unity and integrity of Manipur will be preserved.

Congress promised to provide compensation for wrongly detained media persons besides protecting the rights of the linguistic and religious minorities.

The party has assured unemployed youths will be provided with three years’ upper age limits relaxation to unemployed youths due to pandemic.