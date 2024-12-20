Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee held a demonstration in Imphal, on December 20 protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Congress party workers, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra held banners and raised slogans demanding an apology from Shah.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "We are staging our protests to demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately sack Shah from the Union Cabinet for his remarks about Ambedkar."

He also said that the allegation of assault by Rahul Gandhi is "false".

Meghachandra told reporters that Shah's statement about Ambedkar has deeply hurt and insulted the sentiments of millions of people in the country and Shah should apologise to the nation. (With PTI inputs)