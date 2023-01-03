Congress Party of Manipur decried against state government for not holding urban local bodies election even after completion of its term.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, BT Road Imphal West on January 3, Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar Singh said that the term of grass-root representatives such as urban local bodies, Imphal Municipal Corporation, Autonomous District Councils and Panchayat are completed.

But state government hasn’t taken up any initiative to hold the election of said grass root representatives.He informed that period of urban local bodies was completed two years back, Imphal Municipal Corporation term ends one and half years ago, autonomous district council end on June 10, 2020 and for panchayat on October 24, 2022.

Earlier the state government had asserted that COVID-19 pandemic was the reason of postponing the election of these said representatives. But state government hasn’t taken up any initiative of conducting the election even after pandemic is under control. As situation at present is almost settled, people are curious to know the reason of holding the election, he added.

He said that all the three tiers of governance should work effectively in order to bring development in every corner of the country. The state government not holding election of grass root level governance is utter violation of constitution of India.

Supplementing to media, chairperson of Legal Cell of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Sanoujam Shyamcharan said that MPCC had filed public interest litigation in connection with not holding election for grass root level representatives at High Court of Manipur.

The court has responded that state cabinet resolved to conduct election of said grass root governance will be held in the month of November 2022. But unfortunately, no sign is seen from state government for holding the election till date.

“Being a citizen of democratic society, we MPCC strongly believed to judiciary system. As such we hope that the state government will accomplish their assurance given to High Court of Manipur,” he added.