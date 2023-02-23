The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised concerns over the ongoing drug problem in the state after the recent seizure of opium worth Rs 10 crores from Manipur-based drug traders in Delhi. The MPCC has questioned the state government's efforts to combat drug trafficking, as drugs continue to be confiscated from Manipur-based traffickers outside the state.

Vice-president of MPCC, Hareshwar Goshwami, addressed the media at a press conference held at Congress Bhawan on February 23, where he alleged that despite the state government's "war on drugs" campaign, drugs are being continuously confiscated from Manipur-based traffickers outside the state.

Goshwami revealed that on February 17, the special cell of Delhi Police seized 50 kg of opium worth Rs 10 crores from Ranbir Singh alias Tingku and Loyangamba Itocha, both from Laipham Khunnou under Heingang constituency of Imphal East district. According to the statement of Delhi Police's special cell deputy commissioner, Alok Kumar, they received information about a gang of drug traffickers active in Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Delhi, who had arrived in Delhi-NCR with a consignment of opium. The drug is believed to have originated from Myanmar via Manipur and was to be distributed in various parts of India.

Goshwami also alleged that Loyangamba Itocha is a close relative of a high-profile person in Manipur. He urged the state government to find out all the links of the Delhi drug seizure that originated from Manipur, its source, and destination, and hand over the case to a central agency like the CBI.

The MPCC vice-president also drew attention to previous incidents of drug confiscation outside the state, including in Guwahati, Cachar, Odisha, and Assam, involving Manipur-based drug traders over the past one to two years. The MPCC has called for the state government to take more stringent action to address the drug menace in Manipur.