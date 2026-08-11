Manipur Congress reconstitutes Saitu, Saikul block committees ahead of 2027 polls

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has reconstituted its Saitu and Saikul Block Congress Committees in Sadar Hills, appointing new teams of office-bearers ahead of the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections.

The appointments were approved by MPCC president and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh through separate orders issued on August 10. The move is aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure at the block and booth levels.

The Saitu Block Congress Committee now has 24 office-bearers, while the Saikul committee has 41.

For Saitu, R Rengsinkhup Kharam has been appointed president and Romi Dangmei working president. K H Kamchekkung Chiru and Thangkhohao Haokip have been named vice-presidents. Khamneison Kom will serve as treasurer and Manghekam Kipgen as secretary. The committee also includes two joint secretaries and 15 executive members.

At Saikul, Khuplun Khongsai has been appointed president, with Lunginmang Haokip as working president. The committee has six vice-presidents, a treasurer, six general secretaries, six secretaries and 17 executive members.

The appointments take effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders, according to the MPCC orders.

The Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SH-DCC) welcomed the appointments. Its president, Dr Lamtinthang Haokip, congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers and thanked the MPCC leadership for approving the district unit's proposals.

In a statement, Haokip thanked Okram Ibobi Singh, AICC in-charge of Manipur Saptagiri Ulaka, and former MPCC president and CLP leader K Meghachandra Singh for approving the proposals.

He said the new block-level leaders would have an important role in strengthening the Congress organisation at the grassroots and booth levels.

The appointments come as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections. For the Congress, the reconstitution of the two block committees marks an organisational push to expand its network of functionaries in Sadar Hills ahead of the polls.