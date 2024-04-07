Alleging that BJP Manipur Pradesh has wrongly interpreted Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’, Congress Candidate for Inner Manipur Parliamentary seat, prof Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam explained the stand of Congress Party with respect to Manipur issues.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan today, prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a candidate back by India Bloc stated that criticism and argument is a part of politics. But level of criticism should be maintained so that the state could have virtuous political culture. However criticism made by BJP against Congress party has cross its limit that has provoked him to make clarification.

Angomcha highlighting the statement made by BJP on Congress’ manifesto with respect to Manipur issue, he urged BJP to stop misinterpreting the manifesto. The pledge on Manipur issue was taken after studying the reality of Manipur thoroughly. Above this, the party also studied the issue in comparison with similar crisis happened in other parts of world.

“In the manifesto, party had vowed to form reconciliation commission. It also mentioned about administrative settlements which is satisfactory to all people of Manipur. The party had took these pledges with far sighted vision and a mechanism to bring sustainable solution of Manipur’s issue. But unfortunately, BJP had wrongly interpreted by just using selective words from manifesto like ‘administrative settlements’ and omitting ‘satisfactorily to all people of Manipur,” he stated while charging such interpretations is an act of maligning the Congress party.

Bimol narrated how black and white people in South Africa unite together during post-Apartheid period by adopting Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Taking this reference, Congress Party decided to form Reconciliation Commission with a vision to end the divisive policy adopted, in Manipur where many ethnic communities exist, by government.

“Coming up the idea to establish Reconciliation Commission itself proves that how much Congress party knows the reality of Manipur issue The term ‘Reconciliation’ is universally accepted in order to have peaceful co-existence in society,”he explained.

He also clarified that ‘administrative settlements’ is not synonymous with separate administration at all. As the party concern about giving contentment to all people of state shows that the party is against communal exclusivity or separate administration.

Bimol clarify allegations made by BJP that Congress party stand against NRC. He explained how Congress support in passing NRC by both state and central leader of Congress.