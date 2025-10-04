Manipur Congress seeks probe into alleged Assembly scam worth crores

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has demanded a thorough investigation into an alleged ₹29 crore scam in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, as reported by India Today North East on September 26, 2025.

Veteran politician Okram Joy, addressing the media, said the report exposed a massive financial irregularity involving crores of rupees within the Assembly. He stressed that the matter should not be taken lightly, as the sanctity of the Legislative Assembly had been undermined. “A proper investigation must be carried out by a committee of the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Joy further informed that letters had been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, urging the constitution of a Lok Sabha committee to probe the alleged scam. According to the Congress, funds were misappropriated under the guise of purchasing fish feed, manures, plants (including phumdis), and other items.



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Calling for an impartial investigation, Joy suggested that a team of judges led by a sitting Supreme Court judge could also be tasked with the probe. “If neither a House committee nor a Supreme Court-led panel investigates the scam, then it should be probed by a team led by either the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court or a sitting High Court judge, or else the matter should be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

“The Manipur Legislative Assembly represents the state. The Speaker must take serious note of this scam, which has maligned the image of every MLA,” Joy added, describing the alleged scam as a matter of shame for the people of Manipur.