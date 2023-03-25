The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, terming it as "killing of democracy". The conviction of Rahul Gandhi by Surat District Court in a defamation case was labeled as "bizarre and seemingly pre-planned" by MPCC president K. Meghachandra, who alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Surat court, had ensured disqualification to silence the Congress leader in the Parliament.

Meghachandra argued that the charges against Rahul Gandhi were baseless and undemocratic. He said that in his speech, Rahul Gandhi had not mentioned any particular community, but only voiced against Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting how they had taken away money from the Government of India through fraud.

The MPCC president also criticized the instant disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP without following due procedures of law, which he argued demeans democracy. He accused the BJP of attempting to crush all opposition parties, especially Congress, to create crony capitalism in India.

"We condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as LS MP. It is killing of democracy and creating crony capitalism in India. We are against crony capitalism," said K. Meghachandra.

Youth Congress also expressed its outrage over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, terming it as unreasonable and took out a rally in protest. They argued that Rahul Gandhi was punished for speaking the truth and called for an end to such political victimization.