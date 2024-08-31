The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has voiced strong opposition to recent decisions made by the state cabinet, particularly the move to discontinue the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) scheme’s cashless health treatment facility in private hospitals starting September 30, 2024.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, senior spokesperson N Bhupenda Meitei expressed deep concern over the cabinet's resolution, describing it as "highly unfortunate" and calling for its immediate reversal. "The state's economic condition is deteriorating, with retail inflation soaring to 10 percent. In such a critical situation, the decision to withdraw the CMHT scheme from private hospitals is unacceptable," Meitei stated. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining robust healthcare services to safeguard the well-being of the state's citizens.

In addition to criticizing the suspension of the CMHT scheme in private hospitals, Bhupenda Meitei condemned the decision to hand over the management of the Manipur Milk Producers' Cooperative Union to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for a three-year term beginning in October 2024. He pointed to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore between 2018 and 2022 within the cooperative union, a matter raised by a Congress MLA during the last session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. Despite assurances from the Chief Minister and the concerned minister that a departmental inquiry would be conducted and a report submitted within a month, the cabinet’s decision to transfer management to NDDB before fulfilling these promises is "regrettable," Meitei argued.

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Meitei also questioned whether the transfer of the cooperative union's management to NDDB, an entity with no direct provision for managing a cooperative society, might constitute a violation of the constitution. Cooperative societies fall under the state list, and NDDB’s role is typically limited to providing technical assistance or suggestions.

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren, convened yesterday and took several key decisions. Among them was the suspension of the CMHT scheme’s cashless treatment facility in private hospitals, though the scheme’s benefits will continue in government hospitals, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme remains unaffected.

Other cabinet approvals included an ordinance to amend the Manipur Lok Ayukta Act, 2014, raising the upper age limit for the chairman and members from 70 to 72 years. The cabinet also sanctioned the creation of eight new posts at the Manipur Judicial Academy, increased daily wages for High Court workers in line with recently approved minimum wages, and authorized government-sponsored coaching schemes for students preparing for JEE and NEET entrance exams. These coaching initiatives, in partnership with Akash Educational Services for NEET and FIITJEE for JEE, will offer 30 seats each, with 60 percent reserved for government school students and 40 percent for private school students. Selection will be determined through an entrance test.