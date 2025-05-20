The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised serious concerns over the continued lack of free movement for citizens across the state since May 3, 2023, accusing both the state and Union governments of failing to uphold constitutional rights.

Speaking at a press conference held at Congress Bhavan in Imphal on Monday, AICC member and senior MPCC spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei strongly condemned a recent incident in which a Manipur State Transport Corporation bus carrying media personnel was reportedly stopped en route to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival. The central forces allegedly forced the team to cover the word "Manipur" on the bus and instructed them not to display the state's name—an act Meitei called a clear violation of constitutional rights.

"Every citizen has the fundamental right to move freely under Article 19 of the Constitution," Meitei stated. "We urge the Union Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Governor of Manipur—especially since the state is under President’s Rule—to uphold the Constitution and ensure free movement for all."

He further criticized the "double engine" government, stating that even under President’s Rule, the situation has deteriorated to the point where not even state transport vehicles can operate freely. “If a government bus can't move freely within its own state, how can an ordinary citizen feel safe?” he asked, demanding immediate action from the central leadership to restore constitutional freedoms in Manipur.